Vandalism of Joseph's Tomb a 'serious violation' - Gantz

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday condemned the vandalism of Joseph's Tomb overnight Saturday by Palestinian rioters.

"The event of the destruction of Joseph's Tomb is extremely serious," Gantz wrote in a Twitter post.

"This is a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew, and in the feelings of the entire Jewish people."

About a hundred rioters from the Balata refugee camp in Nablus damaged the Jewish holy site located near the West Bank city.

The attack on Joseph's Tomb was reportedly in retaliation for overnight raids by Israeli forces on Jenin, the village of Ya'bad and the Balata refugee camp.

According to media reports, the rioters set fire to the compound, damaged the tombstone over the grave, damaged the chandelier and smashed the electrical cabinet.

Gantz said that the site would be "refurbished and quickly returned to its original condition," vowing to "take all the measures necessary to prevent such incidents."

The defense minister added that he "delivered a strong message to the Palestinian Authority" to take action to protect the holy site and to punish violators.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav told Army Radio the rioters were apprehended by Palestinian security forces.