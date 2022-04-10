Report: Tel Aviv terrorist was planning 2nd attack on Passover

Investigators believe that Ra'ad Hazem was going to carry out another attack this Friday

The terrorist who killed three Israelis in a shooting attack Thursday night in Tel Aviv was planning to carry out a second attack on Passover, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday, citing defense sources.

Investigators believe that Ra'ad Hazem, a 28-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area in the West Bank, was saving ammunition for a second attack this Friday, which marks the start of the Jewish holiday in the evening.

These investigators, according to the unnamed defense source cited in the report, believe that Hazem was planning to hide in the same Jaffa mosque that he was hiding in before carrying out the deadly attack on Dizengoff street and to which he fled to after the attack.

Hazem was killed in a gunfight with security forces near the mosque after a massive manhunt.

He would have hidden in the mosque for the week before carrying out the second attack on Friday, the investigators concluded.

According to the report, the terrorist's brother is suspected of driving him to a breach in the security fence where he crossed over into Israeli territory.

His brother and father, a former member of Palestinian Authority security forces who praised the attack, have refused to appear for questioning by Israel. The report cited defense officials as saying that they believe that the family of the terrorist is being harbored by Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives.

Israeli forces on Saturday and Sunday conducted anti-terror raids in Jenin and the surrounding areas.