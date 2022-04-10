Bennett: Israel will ‘strike at the roots of terrorism’

'We will reach anywhere necessary, at any time, in order to root out these terrorist operations'

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned that security forces are working “near and far” to combat terror in response to a string of attacks that left 14 people dead in less than three weeks.

At the weekly cabinet meeting, the Israeli leader provided a summary of the operations recently undertaken in the West Bank, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

“Today and yesterday we carried out operations in Jenin, where the terrorist who carried out murders in Tel Aviv came from, and overnight we were operating in Ya’bad, where the terrorist who killed in Bnei Brak grew up,” Bennett said.

Three people were killed in the central city of Tel Aviv on March 7, and a week earlier five people were killed in the nearby city Bnei Brak.

“At the same time, we are also operating in other enemy arenas, near and far, night and day, to strike at the roots of terrorism,” he continued.

“We will reach anywhere necessary, at any time, in order to root out these terrorist operations.”

Bennett reiterated that Israel is on the “offensive” and that there would be no restrictions on security forces.

“We will get at anyone who has had a direct or indirect connection to the attacks,” he said, ToI reported.

His comments came after Israeli forces carried out large-scale raids on Sunday in Jenin of the West Bank and nearby villages in search of accomplices to the two most recent terror attacks.