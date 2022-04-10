Stabbing in West Bank city Hebron, police officer wounded

Israel Police says the attacker stabbed an officer near the Cave of the Patriarchs

A stabbing was reported in the West Bank city Hebron on Sunday, and an officer with Israel's border police was lightly wounded in the attack.

The assailant, reportedly a Palestinian woman, was shot dead.

“A terrorist recently arrived at one of the checkpoints of the Border Police officers in the area of ​​the Cave of the Patriarchs and stabbed an officer who was there,” Israel Police announced on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513173390521155591 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in the day, Israeli troops shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian woman in the West Bank after she moved toward the soldiers “in a suspicious manner” and refused to halt after warning shots were fired.

In recent weeks, Israel - confronting a “terror wave” - bolstered its security efforts in the West Bank and other flashpoint areas in an attempt to counter a growing number of attacks on its citizens.

On Thursday night, a gunman opened fire on a bar in central Tel Aviv, killing three people and wounding several more.

After visiting the victims of the shooting at Ichilov Hospital on Saturday night, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pledged to take a more assertive approach to violence in the country.

He said that Israel is “moving from defense to attack and we will track down the sources of terrorism whenever and wherever they are."