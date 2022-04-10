Army: Suspect shot in Israel’s south for attempting to steal weapon

Army says an 'officer thwarted an attempted hijacking near Ashkelon'

A suspect near Israel's southern city of Ashkelon was shot on Sunday after attempting to steal a weapon from the military, according to the army.

Israel's armed forces announced on its official Hebrew-language Twitter account that an "officer thwarted an attempted hijacking near Ashkelon" and added that more details would follow.

While the case was described in preliminary reports as a potentially nationalistic attack, later updates indicated that the incident was criminal in nature.

The suspect was identified as a Jewish Israeli man in his 20s who escaped from a mental health facility, according to Ynet.

He reportedly attacked a female soldier in the area and threatened her with a plastic gun in order to seize her weapon.

After taking her gun, the man then attempted to flee, but was shot to death by a nearby officer, Ynet reported.

The spread of illegally-obtained weapons in Israel remains a pressing issue for the country’s inhabitants as officials move to counter a “terror wave” of shooting and stabbing attacks.

A 2020 report from Israel’s parliament found that approximately 400,000 illegal weapons are circulating in the country, and while a number of firearms are homemade, a large majority are stolen from the military.