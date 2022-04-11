Terror wave: Israel approves $93m to upgrade security barrier

Construction of the new separation fence to commence in the coming weeks

Israel's security cabinet on Sunday approved funding to upgrade a section of the security barrier where the Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv terrorists are suspected of crossing to carry out their attacks.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, ministers voted unanimously to allocate some $93 million to fix a 25-mile section of the fence that separates Israel from the West Bank.

The nearly 30-foot-high fence built about 20 years ago will be replaced from the Salem area in the northern West Bank to Bat Hefer.

The Palestinian terrorist who shot and killed five people in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak on March 29 infiltrated Israel using a breach in the security fence.

The Palestinian gunman who murdered three people in Tel Aviv last Thursday night is also suspected of taking advantage of a hole in the separation barrier.

“We will fight terror with all the tools available to us and we will win,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted after the cabinet meeting.

Construction on the new barrier will begin in the coming weeks, according to the Defense Ministry.

“The barrier will be comprised of concrete, protective equipment, and additional technological components," the ministry said in a statement.