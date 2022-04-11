Israeli forces arrest 13 suspected terror operatives in West Bank

Large-scale operations are being conducted in the West Bank following a series of terrorist attacks

Israeli forces on Monday morning apprehended 13 suspected terror operatives in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF conducted the counter-terror operation in coordination with Israel's internal security agency, the Shin Bet.

In the towns of Burqa and Qallil, IDF soldiers apprehended eight suspects and confiscated four vehicles and two guns.

IDF soldiers also nabbed two Hamas terrorist operatives at two locations in the city of Hebron.

Additionally, IDF troops arrested two suspects in the town of Al Aroub and two suspects in the towns of Bruqin and Meithalun.

The Israeli forces encountered violent riots in Qallil, with the rioters burning tires and throwing rocks at the soldiers.

Gunshots were also reported in the area.

No IDF injuries were reported.

Israeli forces have stepped up their counter-terror operations in the West Bank amid a terror wave that has claimed the lives of 14 people. Two of the terrorists were from the Jenin area and entered Israel illegally to carry out their attacks.