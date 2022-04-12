Israel: Stabbing attempt in Ashkelon, assailant shot and killed

The latest incident comes as the country faces a new wave of terror that has seen 14 dead

A police officer was left lightly wounded after being stabbed in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon early Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, the office went to perform a security check on the man, who was acting suspiciously. During the investigation, the man drew a knife and stabbed the officer.

The officer was lightly wounded and evacuated to Barzilai Hospital by Magen David Adom rescue services.

The assailant, a man from Hebron in his 40s, was shot and killed by the officer.

The latest incident comes as Israeli security forces are on high alert as the country faces a new wave of terror that's left 14 dead in the last two weeks, with attacks taking place in Be’er Sheva, Hadera, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv.

A man was shot on Sunday in Ashkelon after attempting to steal a weapon from the military.

The suspect was identified as a Jewish Israeli man in his 20s who escaped from a mental health facility, according to Israel’s Ynet news site.

He reportedly attacked a female soldier in the area and threatened her with a plastic gun in order to seize her weapon.

After being shot by a nearby officer, the man died of his wounds at the scene.