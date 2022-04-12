Israel: Suspicious object found inside Chinese embassy gift

China and Israel generally maintain good ties, the two countries celebrating 30 years of diplomacy in January

Israeli officials discovered a suspicious object inside a gift from the Chinese embassy that some believe may be a listening device, Hebrew media reported on Tuesday.

The country's internal security service, the Shin Bet, is investigating the incident.

The object was found inside a thermal mug, part of a greater gift box for the Jewish holiday of Passover, and given to the office of Science, Technology and Space Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen. However, the gift did not reach her.

All other cups given by the embassy were collected for further inspection and will not be returned to the embassy.

According to Channel 13, the object was found during a routine inspection carried out by security personnel who confirmed that they were checking for listening devices. Additionally, the gift reportedly set off an alarm, according to Haaretz.

Army Radio, which revealed the incident on Tuesday, reported that Israeli government ministers were told to increase oversight over Chinese gifts due to fears of listening devices or cameras.

China and Israel generally maintain good ties, the two countries celebrating 30 years of diplomacy in January with the fifth meeting of the China-Israel Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation.

China surpassed the United States as Israel’s largest source of imports in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.