Israel's security minister threatens to step up anti-terror offensive

'We will not hesitate to embark on even more extensive military operations'

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Barlev threatened on Tuesday to intensify military operations in the West Bank if the wave of Palestinian terror persists.

“The State of Israel and its security forces, including the Israel Police, will pursue you wherever you are, day and night, and will get to you,” he said.

Barlev, whose ministry oversees the police, said that "just like in recent days, police, IDF and Shin Bet (internal security service) forces operated in the Jenin refugee camp."

"We will continue to counter terrorism with a firm fist, and we will not hesitate to embark on even more extensive military operations, in Jenin and wherever there is a hotbed of terrorism. Do not tempt us," he warned.

The Israeli army said it launched new operations on Monday around Jenin, where two Palestinian terrorists who carried out deadly attacks in recent weeks were from.

Since March 22, the Jewish state has been hit by four major attacks, the first two perpetrated by Israeli Arabs linked to the jihadist organization Islamic State (IS) and the last two by Palestinians from the Jenin sector.

These attacks resulted in a total of 14 deaths.