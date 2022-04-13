IDF: 3 arrests made during counter-terror operation in Jenin

One Palestinian killed in clashes in Nablus as Israeli forces conduct raids across West Bank

Israeli forces arrested three wanted terror suspects during a counter-terror operation in Jenin on Wednesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

An exchange of fire between Israeli troops and terrorists broke out during the operation, according to media reports, which concluded with soldiers leaving Jenin.

The soldiers entered the eastern part of the city to arrest a wanted terror suspect when the exchange of gunfire began.

The IDF on Wednesday said that they are conducting extensive counter-terror operations in Jenin, Tulkarim, Nablus, Urif, Qabatiya and Jaba'a in the West Bank.

Many Palestinians have been arrested so far during Wednesday's raids across the West Bank, according to the IDF, including in Qabatiya where an operative of an Islamic Jihad cell at An-Najah National University was detained after his home was raided.

Israeli forces made multiple arrests of suspected terrorists in the West Bank in recent days as part of a wide-scale military offensive in response to a wave of terrorist attacks in Israel that claimed the lives of 14 people.

In Nablus on Wednesday, a Palestinian was reported killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

Muhammad Hassan Assaf, 34, died from IDF gunfire, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

At least 30 other Palestinians were wounded in the clashes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service, which occurred after a Samaria Regional Council construction team left Joseph's Tomb following restoration work on the site after it was vandalized twice by Arab rioters.