Israeli counter-terror operation continues with arrests, clashes

IDF arrests terrorist who took part in attack that killed Jewish settler Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015

The Israeli army made several arrests in the West Bank on Thursday morning after clashes the day before in which three Palestinians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested Mu'ad Hamed, a terrorist who took part in an attack that killed Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015.

The army and border police also surrounded a house in the village of Silwad and arrested three wanted people suspected of planning an attack with Hamed.

Clashes also broke out between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian rioters overnight in Nablus.

Three Palestinians were killed during an exchange of gunfire with Israeli soldiers during overnight clashes in Nur Shams near the city of Tulkarm.

Separately, Mushir al-Masri, a senior Hamas operative in Gaza, told the Lebanese Al-Mayadin channel on Wednesday evening that any provocation in the feelings of Muslims in Jerusalem means "provocation for the rocket depots in Gaza."

Deputy Hamas leader Saleh Aruri, who is responsible for establishing Hamas terror cells in the West Bank, called for a general mobilization of Palestinians, to prevent IDF incursions into towns and villages and "to act as one man against Israeli aggression."

On Wednesday, the leaders of Gaza's terror groups came together to issue a unified call for escalation against Israel, as tension mounts around the Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, had called for it after vowing to end the actions of Jewish activists at the holy site "at any cost."

"We declare a general mobilization in all places where our people are. We call on the masses to come out in their hundreds of thousands to protect our nation and our mosque," the Gaza groups said in a statement.

Earlier this week, an extremist Jewish group called for ritual sacrifices to be carried out at the site, angering Palestinians and Arab leaders.