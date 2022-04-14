Israel: Gaza, West Bank crossings to close on first day of Passover

Israel’s security forces are on high alert for potential threats during Passover

Israel’s army announced that a general closure will be imposed on crossing points with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during the first day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The shutdown will start on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM, and will last until Saturday, April 16 at midnight.

“On Saturday evening, April 16, another situation assessment will be held, in which it will be decided whether to continue the closure during the holiday week,” Israel’s military said on Twitter.

The army added that during the closure, passage through these crossings will only be permitted with approval from the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and in exceptional cases, including certain situations where humanitarian and medical needs are involved.

Israel usually closes its border crossings during holiday periods due to security concerns on possible attacks, according to the country’s defense establishment.

This year, Israel’s security forces are on high alert for potential threats during Passover following a series of fatal terror attacks around the country.

On Wednesday night, media outlets in the state announced that the army reportedly foiled a major attack which was set to take place in Jerusalem during the eve of Passover.