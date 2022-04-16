Gantz decides against extending closure on Palestinian territories

Israel will continue to act 'in focused manner' against terrorism, Gantz says

After a day of relative calm in East Jerusalem, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday ordered to lift a closure on border crossings with the West Bank and Gaza Strip imposed before the Passover holiday.

On Friday, amid the overlap of the Passover, Ramadan and Easter holidays, hundreds of Palestinians coming from Ramadan morning prayers in East Jerusalem hurled firecrackers and stones at Israeli forces and toward the nearby Jewish prayer area of the Western Wall, considered Judaism's holiest site.

Over 150 were injured in clashes and over 400 were detained.

“The defense minister decided, after close consultations with the security bodies, that no closure will be imposed on Judea and Samaria during the week of the Passover festival. Instead, situational assessments will continue to take place, in accordance with developments,” Gantz's office said in a statement.

“The defense minister also noted that Israel will continue to act in a focused manner against terrorism and stop anyone who seeks to violate public order. At the same time, the minister stressed the importance of preserving freedom of worship and the economy,” it added.

The closure, standard practice during holidays, came amid an uptick in uptick in violence that saw an Israeli crackdown on Palestinian terrorist networks on the heels of a string of deadly attacks.