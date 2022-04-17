Attempted knife attack stopped in Jewish town of Beit El

Palestinian from Silwad admitted to planning on carrying out terrorist attack

Israeli security forces stopped an attempted terrorist attack in the West Bank Jewish town of Beit El on Saturday morning, Channel 13 reports.

A 21-year-old Palestinian from the village of Silwad tried to scale the settlement's fence with a knife at around 11 a.m. when he was spotted. The security coordinator and the community's chief of staff arrived at the scene and fired a shot in the air while the suspect was still climbing the fence.

The suspect was taken in for questioning by the Shin Bet security service and told investigators that he had planned on carrying out a terrorist attack.

Beit El is located north of Jerusalem, near Ramallah. Most of its residents are religious Zionists.

The attempted attack comes at a time of increased tensions between Israelis and Palestinians following a series of terrorist attacks that killed 14 people and ongoing counter-terror operations in the West Bank as a response to the terror wave.

The Muslim holiday of Ramadan and Jewish holiday of Passover are taking place at the same time this year, as well as the Christian holiday of Easter — the first time in 33 years all three holidays overlap.

In addition to arrests and clashes in the West Bank, the flashpoint Temple Mount site in Jerusalem, home to the Al Aqsa Mosque, has seen clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian rioters.

The Israeli military lifted a closure on border crossings into Israel from the Palestinian territories just after midnight between Saturday and Sunday.