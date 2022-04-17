Clashes resume at Temple Mount amid high tensions

Police intervene as Palestinian rioters attempt to prevent Jews from visiting holy site

Clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli security forces resumed Sunday morning on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, according to media reports.

Police entered the Temple Mount to restore order after Palestinians attempted to prevent Jews from visiting the site.

Pictures shared on social media appeared to show stones and irons laid out by rioters on the path that Jews walk to the Temple Mount.

Video from Israel's Kan News showed city buses on Sunday morning lined up near the entrance to the Lions' Gate of the Old City that were damaged by Palestinian rioters, with smashed windows from stones hurled at the buses.

Another video showed the attack by stone-throwing Palestinians on the buses carrying passengers. Five people were hurt in the attack and two suspects were arrested.

Tensions are high in Jerusalem following a wave of terrorist attacks in Israel and an ongoing counter-terror operation in the West Bank. Sunday also marks the first time in more than three decades that Passover, Ramadan and Easter occur simultaneously.

On Saturday morning, an attempted terrorist stabbing attack in the West Bank settlement of Beit El was thwarted by security forces, with investigators saying that the Palestinian suspect admitted to planning an attempted attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military lifted a closure on border crossings into Israel from the Palestinian territories just after midnight between Saturday and Sunday.