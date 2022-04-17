Report: Haifa stabbing suspect daughter of ex-Shin Bet informant

The suspected stabbing comes as tensions are heightened throughout the country and the West Bank

The 15-year-old girl arrested over a suspected terror attack in Haifa is allegedly the daughter of a former Palestinian informant for Israel's internal security agency (Shin Bet), according to a Saturday report.

The teenager is suspected of stabbing a 47-year-old man on Friday in what police describe as a nationalist-motivated attack. The man was released from Rambam Medical Center with surface wounds that did not require surgery.

The father of the suspect previously assisted Israel's military and the Shin Bet, according to Ynet. However, he and his family moved from a West Bank village to Haifa several years ago after his identity was exposed.

He reportedly has a son and is raising his children alone.

Police said her father informed law enforcement shortly after the attack that his daughter said she intended to carry out a stabbing.

Reportedly, the teenager admitted to investigators that she wanted to stab Jewish people, and relatives were quoted saying she was enraged by images of clashes on the Temple Mount.

On Friday, more than 150 people were wounded in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Israeli security forces detained over 400 Palestinian rioters before the unrest eventually subsided.