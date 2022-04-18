Jerusalem on edge as Passover prayer ceremony underway

Around 2,500 police officers securing area amid ongoing violence around Temple Mount

Police in Jerusalem were on edge Monday morning as a massive Jewish prayer ceremony at the Western Wall for the Passover holiday was underway.

Authorities have been struggling to contain ongoing violence around the Temple Mount since Friday, as Ramadan and Passover collide, and as Jewish worshippers are allowed to ascend to the Temple Mount during the holiday.

The priestly blessing at the Wailing Wall, known in Hebrew as Birkat Kohanim, can draw tens of thousands to the Western Wall Plaza.

Around 2,500 police officers were assigned to secure the area on Monday for the time of prayers.

On Sunday, 17 Palestinians were wounded on the Temple Mount and nine were arrested as Israeli police broke into the compound.

The security services actions came after hundreds of Muslim worshippers collected rocks in preparation to throw them at hundreds of Jews that were visiting the site without coordination with the Waqf.

The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf controls and manages Islamic sites on and around the Temple Mount.