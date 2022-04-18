English
Rocket fired from Gaza into southern Israel, intercepted

Breaking News

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip on Monday night into southern Israel was intercepted by the military.

"A few minutes ago, sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the Israeli military said.

"The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System."

This is a developing story