Israeli warplanes hit Gaza Strip after rocket attack

Overnight attack on Hamas comes after rocket fired at Israel

Israel's military said early Tuesday it attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, destroying a "Hamas workshop to produce weapons."

The attack was in response to earlier rocket fire coming from the Palestinian enclave, amid high tensions as the Ramadan and the Passover holidays converge. No one was killed from the launch emanating from Gaza, with Iron Dome successfully intercepting the threat.

No reports of wounded in Gaza have yet been reported.

