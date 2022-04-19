Security expert: Hamas wants repeat of last May's war with Israel

'Israel is behaving in great moderation in order to prevent such a development'

An Israeli security expert told i24NEWS on Tuesday that Hamas is aiming "for a repeat performance" of last May's rocket war.

With this concern, "Israel is behaving in great moderation in order to prevent such a development," said Prof. Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

Israel is facing a volatile security situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank and most recently Gaza with Monday night's rocket attack that was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The tensions come amid a terror wave that claimed the lives of 14 people and as the one-year anniversary of the Gaza conflict approaches.

Watch the interview: