Israel: Police reject plan for march around Old City

A statement from the police says the request was submitted Monday 'with short notice'

Israel's police on Tuesday rejected a plan by activists to stage a march outside Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday.

The march was announced as tensions heightened around the Temple Mount during the intersection of Passover, Ramadan and Easter.

A statement from the police said the request was submitted Monday "with short notice" and that an organizer was summoned to talk with officers to discuss an alternate date and formate, The Times of Israel reported.

Organizers reportedly announced the march, although it had not been approved, the statement continued.

Police said they discussed alternatives with the organizer, clarifying their commitment to upholding “freedom of expression and protest by law while maintaining the wellbeing and security of the march’s participants and the entire public.”

“Presenting things in a different manner is a distortion and transgression from the truth,” the statement said, according to ToI.

The head of right-wing group Im Tirtzu, who helped organize the march, denounced the police decision.

“All those who wanted to come to the capital [during Passover] suffered a moral blow,” Matan Peleg told Army Radio. “We want to show there’s nothing to fear.”

Right-wing activists traditionally hold a "flag dance" in parts of the Old City for Jerusalem Day. Last year, the parade was rescheduled after rockets were fired into Jerusalem during the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip.