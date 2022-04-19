Report: Temple Mount closed to Jews until end of Ramadan

This is a developing story

Israel's government reportedly decided on Tuesday that the Temple Mount will be closed to Jewish people until the end of Ramadan.

The closure will come into effect starting either Thursday or Friday, according to reports, and will last until the end of the month of Ramadan, nearly two weeks later.

This comes amid unrest and clashes at the holy site.

Right-wing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir reacted to the reports on Twitter, stating, "If the news of the Temple Mount closure is true, (Prime Minister Naftali) Bennett raised a white flag tonight. He surrendered to terrorism, surrendered to Hamas, surrendered to the enemies."

