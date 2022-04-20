Israel-Gaza tensions simmer following Monday’s rocket attack

Avivi says that 'at the end of the day, the responsibility in Gaza is of Hamas'

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi, a former deputy commander with the IDF’s Gaza Strip division, spoke with i24NEWS on the recent rocket attack launched from the coastal enclave towards southern Israel.

The security official explained that the projectile, which was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system on Monday night, was fired by the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

“This time, it was [the] Islamic Jihad, but at the end of the day, the responsibility in Gaza is of Hamas,” Avivi told i24NEWS.

He explained that this is the reason why Israel’s military responded by striking facilities in Gaza which belong to the Palestinian enclave’s Islamist rulers, including a site which the army said was used for weapons production.

The rocket attack arrived following a period of relative calm along Israel’s southern border - despite the clashes in Jerusalem, the situation on the Gaza frontier remained relatively quiet.

Avivi told i24NEWS that this is because during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, Israel’s army managed to nearly completely destroy Hamas’ long-range rockets.

“Therefore, Hamas in the last year was mainly trying to build this capability again - and I must say, not very successfully,” he said.

“Most of the rockets [that] they have are short-range.”

Avivi added that “this is why they are very careful in not opening… a campaign against Israel from Gaza [again], this is why in the last few months we saw Gaza quiet.”