Israel braces for potential Jerusalem violence amid flag march plans

The march is reportedly planned to continue despite heightened tensions in the Old City

Israel is preparing for a potential clashes and Palestinian factions are on high alert as nationalists continue to push for a flag march through Jerusalem’s Old City - a possible flashpoint event.

In past years, right-wing activists have held marches in the areas of the Old City as part of nationalist rallies where participants wave Israeli flags, sometimes singing or dancing while walking along Jerusalem's streets.

Though law enforcement rejected plans for the march on Tuesday as it was submitted "with short notice," police were reportedly discussing the matter with the march’s right-wing organizers in order to reach a compromise, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

On Wednesday, the spokesperson for Israel Police released a statement clarifying that "at this stage, the police do not approve the holding of a protest procession in the requested outline."

The atmosphere in the Old City remains tense as celebrations of Passover and Ramadan converge, and thousands of Jews are additionally expected to travel to the Western Wall for a semi-annual “birkat hacohanim” - or Priestly Blessing - ceremony.

The planned march also arrives amid a period of heightened tensions between Israel and Gaza - on Monday night, the coastal enclave launched a rocket towards southern Israel, which was intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome defense system.

A representative for Hamas explained that the group is maintaining vigilance.

“It was emphasized at our meeting that we must continue to be prepared and to raise the national readiness,” the spokesperson said, according to ToI.

“Our finger is on the trigger.”