Israel is the world's 8th nuclear power (report)

The Jewish state possesses 90 nuclear warheads

Israel is the world's eighth nuclear power, according to a report published by the American Federation of Scientists titled "Status of the World's Nuclear Forces."

The ranking is dominated by Russia and the United States, who possess in 2022 respectively 5,428 and 5,977 nuclear warheads, out of 13,000 units in the world.

China follows with 350 nuclear warheads, France (290), the United Kingdom (225), Pakistan (165), India (160), Israel (90) and North Korea (20).

For its part, Iran has been striving for several years to become the tenth nuclear power in the world.

In 1987, at the end of the Cold War, the world had more than 70,000 nuclear warheads, or 5.5 times more than today.

According to the report, "The United States continues to slowly reduce its nuclear stockpile. France and Israel have relatively stable inventories. But China, India, North Korea, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, as well as possibly Russia, are all suspected of increasing their stocks."