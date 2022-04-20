West Bank, Gaza border crossings closed for final days of Passover

Palestinians will still be allowed to enter Israel to pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli army on Wednesday announced a closure of all border crossings with the West Bank and Gaza Strip for the final days of Passover.

The closure will begin Thursday starting at 5 pm and last until Saturday, April 23, although the lifting of the closure will be dependent on the security situation.

Exceptions will be made for Palestinians eligible to enter Israel to pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and for humanitarian crossings.

Border closures are standard procedure during holidays and festivals — a closure was imposed on the first day of Passover.

During the Jewish holiday of Purim in March, the military decided to keep the border crossings open for the first time during that holiday in five years.

The Passover period, which this year is occurring simultaneously with the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, has seen violent outbursts occur on the Temple Mount and other areas in and around the Old City of Jerusalem.