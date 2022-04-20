Pro-Iranian hackers target Israel's Airport Authority website in cyberattack

The Airports Authority says that 'the site is experiencing a multi-user attack'

Pro-Iranian hackers based in Iraq claimed they managed to bring down Israel's Airports Authority (IAA) website Wednesday night.

The group, known as al-Tahira, said that it is revenge for the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Al-Tahira consists of Shiites from Iraq who identify as supporters of Iran.

The Airports Authority said that "in the last few minutes, the site is experiencing a multi-user attack. There is no damage or intrusion into the Airports Authority's operational systems," Walla news reported.

The pro-Iranian Telegram channel Sabareen on Tuesday claimed that the group conducted attacks against several Israeli news sites that were inaccessible at the time.

In January, two Israeli news sites, The Jerusalem Post and Maariv, were targeted by Iranian hackers during the anniversary of Soleimani's death.

Maariv's Twitter and The Jerusalem Post's website briefly showed an image of a projectile coming out of a red ring on a clenched fist, jewelry that Soleimani wore.