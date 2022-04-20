Rocket sirens sounds in Sderot area of southern Israel

Red alert warning given to Sderot, Ibim, Nir Am in Gaza envelope

Rocket sirens sounded in the Sderot area of southern Israel on Wednesday night.

The red alert warning was given to Sderot and the surrounding communities of Ibim and Nir Am in the Gaza envelope.

One launch was detected, which fell into an open area. According to reports, minor damage was done to a house and a vehicle.

No wounds were reported, although several patients were treated for anxiety.

The launch comes after a flag march through Jerusalem's Old City, a flashpoint event.

A representative for the Hamas terror group - that holds control over the Gaza enclave - said earlier on Wednesday that the group was maintaining vigilance in light of the march.

“It was emphasized at our meeting that we must continue to be prepared and to raise the national readiness,” the spokesperson said, according to The Times of Israel.

“Our finger is on the trigger.”

This is the second rocket attack this week, with Monday's launch setting off alarms in multiple southern towns before being intercepted by Israel's military.

"A few minutes ago, sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the Israeli army said in a statement posted to its official Hebrew-language Twitter account.