Clashes resume on Temple Mount - Palestinian media

Security forces entered Al Aqsa Mosque compound and used riot dispersal means

Clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police on Jerusalem's Temple Mount resumed on Thursday morning, according to Palestinian media reports.

Security forces entered the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and used riot dispersal means, video footage showed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516984566682198016 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Israeli forces reportedly fired rubber bullets and tear gas while the rioters hurled fireworks and threw stones at them.

Video showed security forces attempting to confine the rioters to inside the Al Aqsa Mosque building.

"As in recent days, this morning at the end of the Fajr prayer, dozens of lawbreakers and masked men rioted and disturbed the order on the Temple Mount with severe violence," the Jerusalem police spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Early in the morning and later they entered the mosque, closed its doors and continued to disrupt the order to riot for stone-throwing and fireworks and to desecrate the mosque, where they are fortifying themselves at this time," the statement continued.

Clashes between Arabs and Jews broke out on Wednesday in Jerusalem's Old City and eastern section following a flag march by nationalist Israelis despite the refusal of police to issue a permit, citing security concerns.

The Jerusalem police said that seven suspects from East Jerusalem were arrested on Wednesday night after Molotov cocktails were thrown out of the Al Aqsa Mosque. Police said that one of the Molotov cocktails fell on the carpet of the mosque, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished.

The violence on the Temple Mount threatens a wider regional conflict as a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel on Thursday night.

In response, Israeli warplanes struck targets in the Palestinian coastal enclave, attacking a military post and tunnel system, according to the Israel Defense Forces.