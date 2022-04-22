Tunisia FM: Israel seeks to shift nature of Palestinian conflict to religious war

'Unrest at Temple Mount reflects effort to Judaize Islamic holy sites'

The recent unrest in east Jerusalem reflects Israeli policy of shifting the nature of the Israeli-Palestinian issue from a conflict over land rights to a religious one, Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Jerandi charged on Friday.

The statement came on the heels of another day of clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli security forces at the flashpoint Temple Mount site.

Speaking at a meeting of the Arab Ministerial Committee in Jordan, Jerandi warned that Israel's alleged efforts "to impose the so-called spatio-temporal division of the holy places in occupied Palestine is nothing but a new episode in the accelerated settlement and Judaization policy to change the historical and legal status of the city of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque; imposing this change by force and making it a fait accompli."

"The international community," he was quoted by the Middle East Monitor website as saying, "must realize the danger of these efforts … which mainly aim to change the essence of the Palestinian question from an issue of land and right to a religious conflict."

Also on Friday, the United Nations voiced "deep concern" at the worsening violence in Jerusalem.

"We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel over the past month," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Israel rejects the notion that its military presence in the Palestinian territories in the West Bank and east Jerusalem amounts to a military occupation.