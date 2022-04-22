Report: Israel fears Jlem violence could trigger wider unrest

The surge of violence raises fears of a relapse into a broader conflict like last year's war

Israeli police were readying for a possible wave of unrest across Arab and mixed Arab-Jewish towns across the country after a day of violence at the flashpoint Temple Mount site in Jerusalem’s Old City, a Hebrew-language news broadcast reported on Friday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 57 people were wounded on Friday, including 14 Palestinians taken to hospital, at least one of them in a serious condition, after clashes with Israeli police in east Jerusalem.

The surge of violence raised fears of a relapse into a broader conflict like last year's war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas Islamists ruling the Gaza Strip, especially after Gazan terrorists fired another rocket into southern Israel on Friday.

Hamas fighters "have their fingers on the rifle triggers, and we will defend Al-Aqsa mosque with all our might", Hamas official Mushir al-Masri told a rally in northern Gaza.

Also on Friday, Israel's Channel 12 News reported that Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered reserve Border Police officers to be put on standby for immediate call-up should the violence could to cities such as Nazareth and Umm al-Fahm.

Last year, the conflict saw tensions come to a head in the "mixed" cities such as Lod, Acre and Ramla, all of which saw shootings, burning of cars, ransacked businesses and torched synagogues.