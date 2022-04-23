Israeli police on high alert over possible unrest in Arab towns

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered reserve Border Police officers to be on alert for call-up

Israel Police is preparing for possible unrest in Arab-Israeli communities as violence continues to surge at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound.

According to Kan public broadcaster, police are gearing up for tensions surrounding the holy site – the al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims – to potentially spread to mixed Arab-Israeli towns.

Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered reserve Border Police officers to be put on alert for immediate call-up over such concerns, Channel 12 News reported.

There have reportedly been limited clashes in the Arab-Israeli cities over the past week, apparently in solidarity with the Palestinians arrested during the unrest in Jerusalem.

On Friday, dozens in Umm al-Fahm were seen chanting in support of Hamas – Gaza’s governing terror group – and of those who clashed with Israeli authorities at the Temple Mount, according to The Times of Israel.

Police said in a statement that four minors were detained over rioting in the northern Arab community.

“The riots included attempts to block the entrance to the city, firing fireworks, throwing stones at the forces, and burning tires in the middle of the road.”

Violence broke out on Friday at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli authorities following Ramadan prayers. When calm was eventually restored, at least 100,000 Palestinians attended evening prayers.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 57 Palestinians were wounded amid the clashing.

The day before, Hamas called on Palestinians to mobilize at the holy site, praising protestors for repelling “incursions of the occupation and its settlers with courage and pride.”