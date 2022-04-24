Israel thwarts $1.22m drug smuggling along Egyptian border

Drug trafficking along the Egyptian border remains an area of concern for Israel’s security forces

Israel announced on Saturday night that its troops foiled a smuggling attempt along the border with Egypt, seizing $1.22 million worth of drugs.

The military identified a number of suspects who attempted to smuggle drugs into Israel by throwing the drugs over the border fence from the Egyptian side for their counterparts to traffic, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

The soldiers then seized the contraband - around 440 pounds worth of an unspecified drug - and transferred it to Israel Police, the military reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517920619618258945 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The army added that this operation is part of its coordinated efforts to counter drug smuggling attempts along its border with Egypt.

A similar incident occurred back in early February, where around 40 pounds of marijuana and hashish were seized by Israel’s military after troops who were monitoring surveillance cameras noticed the suspicious activity - which also occurred along the Egyptian border.

Drug trafficking along the Egyptian border remains an area of concern for Israel’s security forces, and such encounters can also turn deadly.

Last year, a number of fatal confrontations occurred between drug traffickers and Israeli soldiers, including an incident where troops shot dead a suspected smuggler who allegedly sped towards security forces in the area while in his vehicle, according to ToI.