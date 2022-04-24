Israeli artillery attacking site of Lebanon rocket launch

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details emerge

Israel's military said its artillery shelled the site of a rocket shot from Lebanon, which hit open land in Israel near the border early Monday.

The Israel Defense Forces said an explosion was reported shortly after midnight near the northern community of Shlomi, just miles from the border with Lebanon.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518366986958430208

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper said a rocket was shot from the area south of the city Tyre.

More to follow