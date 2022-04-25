Israel busts West Bank terror cell planning bomb attack

'Every terrorist should know… that ultimately we’ll put our hands on him'

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency said Monday that it foiled an attempt by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group to enlist West Bank residents to carry out attacks on Israeli targets.

The agency said several Palestinians from the Jenin region in the northern West Bank were detained for planning a bombing attack against Israeli settlers in the area, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

It further accused PIJ operatives in Gaza of directing the cell to build explosives to use in the attack – footage released by Shin Bet allegedly showed members testing out an explosive device shaped like a rocket.

One of the detained Palestinians, Yasmin Shaaban, was accused of passing information between PIJ members in Gaza and those in the West Bank. Her interrogation led to seven others being arrested for being allegedly part of the cell.

According to Shin Bet, Shaaban was a PIJ operative who was previously imprisoned for planning a suicide bombing.

Shaaban was formally indicted for the latest case on April 20, and five others were also indicted over what the Shin Bet said were “serious security offenses,” ToI reported.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the arrests, saying that “every terrorist should know… that ultimately we’ll put our hands on him.”

“The Shin Bet and security forces are in constant pursuit of Palestinian terror cells that are planning to murder us. We won’t let up the pressure,” he added.

Jenin – known by Palestinians as the “Martyrs’ Capital" – is a central base for terror groups such as PIJ, according to Israeli authorities.