Police chief calls for ‘more aggressive’ enforcement in violent Negev city

Over 80 percent of serious crimes in Rahat last year involved guns, according to the city's police chief

The number of shootings is increasing in the Bedouin town of Rahat in Israel’s southern Negev region, and Israeli authorities must do more to address the violence, the city’s police commander said Monday.

“The level of enforcement should be somewhat more aggressive this year,” Chief Superintendent Amos Damari said, Haaretz reported.

Despite police efforts to curb crime in the area – including opening a base of operations designated to deal with shootings – gun violence remains plentiful.

In a meeting at the Rahat Municipality, Damari explained that shooting incidents rose “despite the command center and our work in settling some conflicts.”

He cited “800 incidents in 247 locations” in 2021.

The meeting involved Israel’s Deputy Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz and Rahat’s Mayor Fayez Abu Sahiban, among other government representatives.

Damari told those present that, based on police research, 300 people were identified as being responsible for all criminal activity in the city, Haaretz reported.

He continued to note that 81 percent of serious crimes in Rahat in 2021 involved guns and were mainly related to disputes over land.

“Solving land disputes will bring crime down,” he said.

Damari recommended that legislation could be put in place that would impose $15,175 fines on anyone caught or photographed with an unlicensed weapon.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old girl was wounded when she was hit by gunfire in a firefight between two families in Rahat.

Authorities subsequently detained more than 10 ten people involved in the incident on charges of conspiring to commit a crime and the unlawful firing of a weapon.