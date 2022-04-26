Israel: Number of Palestinians in detention without trial reaches 5-year high

Between March and April of this year, the number of detainees increased by 109

The number of Palestinians in administrative detention without trial in Israel reached a five-year high over the weekend, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 579 Palestinians in administrative detention, according to data supplied by the Israel Prison Service to Haaretz.

This is the highest figure since October 2016, and prison service statistics provided to the Hamoked Center for the Defense of the Individual estimate that the number then was 610. Hamoked is an Israel-based human rights organization with the stated aim of assisting Palestinians.

Israeli forces have justified administrative detention as being necessary to stop terror attacks.

Most male administrative detainees are held in Ofer, Negev and Megiddo, and female detainees are held in Hasharon prison.

Typical administrative detention orders are issued for periods of between three and six months but can be extended without limitation. The most prolonged detention period was for eight years.

Between March and April of this year, the number of detainees increased by 109. A similar leap was also recorded between May and July of 2021 when the war between Israel and Gaza broke out.

“We condemn the wholesale use of administrative detention for Palestinians... a detention that can be endlessly extended without a trial or effective judicial oversight,” Hamoked executive director Jessica Montell said, according to Haaretz.

“We need to immediately release all of the administrative detainees or file charges against them.”