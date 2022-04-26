Israeli army: Drone fell in Syrian territory, no threat of leaked info

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Israel's military announced on Tuesday night that one of its drones fell in Syrian territory.

"Earlier today during a routine operation... [a] drone fell in Syrian territory. There is no fear of an information leakage," the army said on its official Twitter account.

"The event is under investigation," it added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518992479957274624 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story