Israeli army: Drone fell in Syrian territory, no threat of leaked info
This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges
Israel's military announced on Tuesday night that one of its drones fell in Syrian territory.
"Earlier today during a routine operation... [a] drone fell in Syrian territory. There is no fear of an information leakage," the army said on its official Twitter account.
"The event is under investigation," it added.
