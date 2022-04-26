Senior Israeli commander says Palestinians behind Lebanon rocket

'Palestinian terrorists from Lebanon tried to ignite another arena'

The head of the Israeli army's northern command on Tuesday said that Palestinians were behind a rocket fired from Lebanon earlier in the week.

The projectile was launched in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, landing in an open area near Kibbutz Matsuva. It prompted a response from the Israeli military, with artillery targeting the source of the attack south of Tyre.

"Palestinian terrorists from Lebanon tried to ignite another arena," Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, commander of the IDF's Northern Command, said in a speech at a ceremony in northern Israel.

"Only less than 48 hours ago we came across a Palestinian terror attempt to violate our daily routine, from Lebanon," Baram continued.

"In response to one rocket that landed in Israel but caused no damage, the IDF fired over 50 rounds of artillery shells into Lebanese territory," he said.

"Certain parties wanted to ignite another arena and disrupt the civilians' routine. We won't allow this. The north is now back to its own routine, and we'll keep it that way."

Attacks on Israel from Lebanon are generally perpetrated by Palestinian factions in the country, which holds a sizeable Palestinian population.