Bedouin Israeli sentenced for planning Temple Mount attack

A Bedouin citizen of Israel from Rahat was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for planning a terror attack on Jerusalem's Temple Mount in 2020.

Walid Abu Madiam, 23, told investigators the planned attack was in response to how "Israel is killing innocent people in Gaza," according to Haaretz. He also said Israel abuses Palestinians who come to the Temple Mount.

On November 6, 2020, he arrived in Jerusalem with a utility knife and a screwdriver. According to prosecutors, he planned to murder a police officer or soldier by stabbing them in the neck.

Judge Daniel Ben-Tolila ruled that Abu Madiam's Israeli citizenship made his actions more horrific and that Abu Madiam has a "duty" to be loyal to the country.

“As far as potential harm is concerned," added Ben-Tolila, according to Haaretz, "a planned terrorist attack with firearms is more severe than someone who plans to use a knife, but even a cold weapon can lead to the deaths of many.”

At Abu Madiam's sentencing hearing, the prosecution said, “The act was well-planned and included deceiving the man who drove him to Jerusalem," Haaretz reported.

He reportedly called a friend and asked for a ride to Jerusalem to pray. While driving, Abu Madiam's behavior prompted the friend to ask whether he was planning an attack, and he confessed his plan. The friend immediately stopped the car and begged him to rethink the plan, and Abu Madiam claimed then he was joking, persuading the friend to continue driving.