Bennett, top ministers discuss security measures for end of Ramadan

Recent clashes on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem raise fears of escalating violence in the region

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Wednesday with senior ministers and other officials to discuss security measures for the end of Ramadan on Sunday evening

Security measures for next week's Israeli national holidays of Remembrance Day (Yom HaZikaron) and Independence Day (Yom Ha'atzmaut) were also discussed.

Participants in the meeting included Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the purpose of the meeting was also to review the security arrangements planned for the evening celebrations of Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Fate), which marks the time when, according to the Muslim tradition, the first verses of the Koran were revealed to Muhammad.

Thousands of police will be deployed in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of tonight's and tomorrow's Muslim prayers on the Temple Mount.

The meeting comes as clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli police erupted in mid-April at the holy site, raising fears of a further escalation in violence, a year after an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist movement in power in Gaza.