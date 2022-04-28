Israeli army to deploy reservist forces at West Bank security barrier

Additional units to strengthen efforts 'to prevent terrorist attacks and illegal crossings'

The Israeli military will deploy reservist forces at the West Bank security barrier to prevent terrorist attacks and illegal crossings, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement on Thursday.

The move comes following a situational assessment and with the approval of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

Calls to increase security measures at the separation fence increased following two recent terrorist attacks in central Israel committed by Palestinians who crossed into the country illegally.

Six reserve battalions will be called up in the coming weeks to strengthen defensive efforts at the security barrier which falls under the authority of IDF Central Command, with other forces sent to replace units in the Nothern and Southern Commands.

“The recruitment will enable the continued effort to prevent terrorists from crossing and the illegal passage in the seam area of Judea and Samaria,” the statement said, using the term with which the Israeli government refers to the West Bank.

The Israeli army has reinforced troops in the West Bank by 12 battalions for a total of 25 battalions in major counter-terror operations to bring the current wave of violence to an end.

Earlier this month, Israel's security cabinet approved some $93 million to fix a 25-mile section of the fence that separates Israel from the West Bank.