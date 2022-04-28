Shin Bet chief meets Mahmoud Abbas amid Temple Mount tensions

Abbas also met with King of Jordan to discuss clashes in Jerusalem

Ronen Bar, the head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security service, met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last week in Ramallah over tensions that erupted on the Temple Mount during Ramadan.

The meeting came amid efforts to restore calm amid heightened tensions between Palestinians and Israeli security forces atop the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Palestinians accused Israel of violating the status quo at the holy site, while Israel said its forces were forced to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque to quell planned riots and stone-throwing by Palestinians.

The current status quo at the site, which is administered by the Jordanian Waqf, allows Jews to visit the site at certain times but not pray there, while Muslims have wider access to the Temple Mount.

On Wednesday, Abbas met in Amman with King Abdullah of Jordan to discuss tensions in Jerusalem.

Abdullah notably called on the international community "to restore calm in the holy city and to prevent the recurrent attacks against Islamic and Christian holy places and the people who are there," the Jordanian Royal Court said.

More than 100,000 Muslim worshippers participated in peaceful prayers at the Temple Mount on Wednesday evening.

The month-long fasting holiday of Ramadan ends on Sunday evening.