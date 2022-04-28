Israel: Police on high alert in Old City ahead of last Friday of Ramadan

Reinforcements will also remain in place for the next few days, ahead of next week's holidays

Israel's police are preparing to secure the Old City in Jerusalem for Friday's final day of Ramadan prayers on the Temple Mount.

Nearly 3,000 officers will be deployed in the area for fear of further clashes, bolstering forces in the alleys leading to the Temple Mount, Walla News reported.

Reinforcements will also remain in place for the next few days, ahead of next week's holidays: Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks, Independence Day, Eid al-Fitr and Jerusalem Day.

Police called on the public to be vigilant.

"We will not allow violence and disturbances of any kind, and we will act against rioters, whoever they are," the police said.

"Police activity on the main thoroughfares will be intensified in order to provide an optimal response," it said, "the Israel Police will continue to work to maintain public order and prevent crimes of any kind."

As part of the police reinforcement, several streets in the Old City will also be closed to traffic.

On Wednesday night, more than 100,000 Muslim worshippers took part in mass prayers at the al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on one of the most important nights of the month of Ramadan, which ends on Sunday.