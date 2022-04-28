Tourists cause panic with unexploded shell at Ben Gurion airport

An American family packed the unexploded ordnance after finding it in the Golan Heights

Tourists at Israel's Ben Gurion airport set off a bomb scare on Thursday after showing security an unexploded ordnance they had packed for their return flight.

Images posted on social media showed the panic as security officials evacuated and closed off the area.

Israel's Airports Authority said a man was hospitalized after injuring himself trying to flee over a baggage carousel.

Reuters reported that the family was allowed to board the flight after being interrogated.

The shell was apparently found while visiting the Golan Heights, which Israel captured during the 1967 Six Day War. The Golan was also the site of extensive fighting during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

While Israel has placed a return of the region to Syria in exchange for peace, the prospect of continued negotiations Most of the area is controlled by the military.

Israel annexed the region in 1981, a move recognized by former US president Donald Trump in 2019.