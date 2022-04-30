Israelis from IS-linked shooters’ hometown charged for not stopping attack

The Hadera attack was one of the earlier incidents to spark the latest wave of terror in Israel

Two residents of the Arab-Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel were charged on Friday for failing to prevent a terror attack last month that took the lives of two police officers.

Hassan Mahagna and Mohammad Agbarieh were accused of having knowledge of the shooters’ intent to carry out the attack in the northern city of Hadera and failing to report it, according to Haaretz.

The assailants – identified as Ibrahim and Ayman Agbarieh – shot and killed two Israeli border police officers on March 27. It was one of the earlier incidents to spark the latest wave of terror amid increased Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

During the Hadera attack, the armed assailants opened fire at a bus station, initially killing one. They then took the weapon of the killed officer and launched a shooting spree, authorities said.

Two undercover officers sitting nearby ran toward the site after hearing the gunfire and eventually killed the shooters.

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram account, while Gaza’s Hamas militant group praised it as a “heroic operation.”

It was the second attack in Israel in under a week attributed to IS, after a stabbing attack days before left four Israelis dead in the southern city of Beersheba.