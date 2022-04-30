Report: Mossad thwarts Iranian plot to assassinate Israeli diplomat

The target was reportedly a staffer of Israel's consulate in Istanbul

Israel's Mossad spy agency foiled sometime in the past year an Iranian terrorist plot against a staffer of the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, the Hebrew-language Ynet website reported on Saturday.

The Quds Force, an elite unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) "commissioned one of its agents to assassinate an Israeli employee of the country’s consulate in Istanbul," according to the report.

Mossad intercepted the operative and is said to hold him at a black site in an unnamed European country.

The story was first reported by Iran International, a London-based news channel; Ynet confirmed the report with an unnamed "senior Israeli intelligence source."

The detained operative is a member of Quds Force’s Unit 840, a unit in charge of planning and executing overseas operations against Western targets, including exiled members of Iranian opposition.

According to the report, the operative confessed to receiving an advance to the tune of $150,000; a further $1 million would've been paid upon the successful completion of the the hitjob.