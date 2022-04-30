English
West Bank: Palestinian shot dead by Israeli security forces

Palestinian gunmen take part in the funeral of a Palestinian killed by Israeli security forces during a raid earlier in the day, in Azzun, West Bank, April 30, 2022.
Man killed in clashes sparked by manhunt after Ariel gunmen

Israeli security forces shot dead a 27-year-old Palestinian man on Saturday in the West Bank town of Azzun, near Qalqilya, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

The Palestinian, who was identified as Yahya Ali Adwan, was part of a violent demonstration against an Israeli security raid. 

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were operating in the West Bank overnight following a terrorist attack in the city of Ariel where one person was killed. 

The assailants were captured by the Israeli military later on Saturday following an intensive manhunt.

