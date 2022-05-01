Israel bolsters security efforts in aftermath of West Bank attack

'These are the kinds of localized terrorist initiatives that are the hardest to stop'

Yaakov Lappin, a military and strategic affairs analyst with the MirYam Institute, spoke to i24NEWS on the recent terror attack in the West Bank city Ariel, and why these incidents are so difficult to counter.

On Friday night, two Palestinian assailants killed a 23-year-old man, identified as Vyacheslav Golev, who was working as a security guard in the area.

“This is the easiest kind of attack for terrorists to carry out - it requires very little planning, very little organization,” Lappin told i24NEWS.

He added that these attacks are often carried out with the use of homemade firearms which are built in workshops throughout the West Bank.

“These are the kinds of localized terrorist initiatives that are the hardest to stop for intelligence and security forces - they leave a very small intelligence trail to pick up on,” the analyst said.

Israel is working to address these challenges by bolstering its security forces in flashpoint areas.

“Jerusalem remains the most sensitive red zone on the map of Israel, and it requires the most amount of backup sources,” Lappin told i24NEWS.

However, he explained that Israel’s increased security efforts can also be seen throughout the country in the form of cooperation between different agencies.

“We have this integrated approach between the police, the Shin Bet, the counterterror unit,” the analyst said.

“They’re all coming together to try and foil these attacks - and if they can’t foil them, to have enough manpower to shut them down as quickly as possible.”